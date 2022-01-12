CLEVELAND — When the best of the NBA are in Cleveland in February, some local bars may be able to stay open a little bit later.

Destination Cleveland said bars have until Jan. 20 to apply to remain open until 4 a.m. during the NBA All-Star Game weekend Feb. 18-21. Generally the latest any bar can remain open in Ohio is 2:30 a.m.

Extended alcohol sales were permitted in Cleveland in 2016 during the week of the Republican National Convention.

Local organizers will submit all completed applications to the City of Cleveland for review; the City of Cleveland will then provide a list of recommended waiver recipients to the State of Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Destination Cleveland said. Businesses will be notified by the State if they are granted a waiver, the organization added.

When the NBA announced in 2018 that the All-Star Game would come to Cleveland, County Executive Armond Budish estimated the event would bring nearly $100 million in economic impact.