TAMPA, Fla. — Millions of Americans have left the workforce since last summer, and many are either slow to return or not returning at all.

The challenges with getting people back into the workforce was the subject of a CareerSource CEO conference this week, where industry leaders from across the spectrum gathered to discuss their tactics in attracting people back to work.

“I always use this phrase, meeting them where they are at,” said Earl Buford, CEO of the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning. “If you want to find adult learners and workers you have to meet them where they are at. It sounds like we are pandering to the workforce. Well yeah, we are. Because we need them. So lets meet them where they are at."

The psychology of workers has changed thanks to the pandemic.

With millions of people that have been working from home, workers are now wanting jobs that offer smarter and more efficient means to complete work, while at the same time optimizing personal time.

Remote jobs, or jobs that can be done outside of an office setting are more in-demand now, and some employers are finding ways to allow more remote working.

"I just have a hard time saying that's it. But that's a part of it. There's a difference in work styles now, I'll call it that.,” said Buford.

Employers are now getting more savvy at offering continuing education to employees thanks to the pandemic too.

More companies are offering on-the-job training which can lead to upward mobility within a company, which some employers are hoping will help retain more long-term employees.