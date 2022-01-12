President Joe Biden will attend Thursday's Senate Democratic caucus meeting to discuss voting rights and potential changes to Senate rules, according to a senior Democratic aide.

The news came one day after Biden made his strongest push yet for voting rights in Atlanta, explicitly endorsing changes to the 60-vote legislative filibuster threshold that could carve out a path to the passage of voting rights bills in the Senate



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, had set a new deadline of Jan. 17 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — for progress on voting rights legislation if Republicans continue to block these bills



Senate Republicans used the filibuster to multiple voting rights bills passed by the House and supported by the Democratic Senate majority in 2021

Biden said he now explicitly supports a change to the rules in the U.S. Senate that make it difficult to overcome a 60-vote threshold to bring bills to a vote, in a chamber where Democrats hold only the slimmest of majorities.

"I'm tired of being quiet," Biden bellowed, slamming his hand on the podium.

To protect our democracy, I support changing the Senate rules whichever way they need to be changed to prevent a minority of senators from blocking action on voting rights," he said.

Democrats have launched a new push to move forward two pieces of federal voting legislation: the sweeping Freedom to Vote Act and the more targeted John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which aims to restore portions of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Both face barriers in the 50-50 Senate, where Republicans can block debate on the bills – and have, multiple times.

After visiting the grave of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. earlier in the day with Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden in his speech invoked the name of Dr. King as the side of justice in the face of efforts to restrict people's rights.

"I ask every elected official in America: How do you want to be remembered?" he asked.

"Do you want to be the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?" he postured, using the name of Alabama's former segregationist governor.

“Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice? I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch,” the president said. “I will defend the right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign — and yes — domestic."

If the deadline isn’t met, he said, the Senate would consider changes to the rule that requires 60 votes to end debate on a bill and move it to a vote.

“The Senate is going to act as soon as tomorrow," he said on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

What action Democrats will ultimately take remains highly uncertain, depending on the often elusive support of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Key Democrats have been meeting with Manchin for weeks, brainstorming options while also enlisting outside allies to lobby his support.

Manchin has made no firm commitments. He has repeatedly said he will not support lowering the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold for passing most legislation, a stance shared by fellow centrist Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Until the threshold is lowered, enacting election legislation could prove difficult, if not impossible.

Psaki on Monday acknowledged that it would be difficult to predict how big of a role Biden and the executive branch might play in moving voting legislation forward.

“It’s a hard question to answer because really what we're talking about is whether we can get enough votes in Congress to get this done,” she said.

"It's up to individual senators to make their decisions," Psaki said Tuesday.

In the last year, 19 states have passed 34 laws restrictive to voting, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, the most in any year since the organization began tracking voting legislation in 2011.

They include laws that shorten the window to request mail-in ballots, reduce the number of mail-in ballot drop boxes, impose stricter signature and voter ID requirements, and reduce polling places and voting hours.

Democrats’ voting legislation would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would trump the state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.

The bills have faced harsh criticism from Republicans, who insist record voting numbers in 2020 are proof there is no restriction effort.

Spectrum News' Austin Landis and The Associated Press contributed to this report.