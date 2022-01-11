ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has updated its employee COVID-19 vaccination policy to comply with federal guidelines.

​The policy update, which was sent in an email to employees Monday, requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and continue wearing face masks.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members has been our ongoing focus during the pandemic,” Universal Orlando spokesman Tom Schroder stated in an email to Spectrum News. “Our team members share this commitment, with the majority telling us they already have been vaccinated.”

Universal says it will initially provide free, on-site COVID-19 testing to employees and “evaluate” moving forward.

“We will also be monitoring legal action involving these regulations by a variety of state and private interests and will adapt accordingly if there are changes,” Schroder said in the email.

In August, Universal began requiring its employees to share their vaccination status with the company but didn’t require them to be vaccinated.

The change comes as Universal complies with the federally-mandated OSHA regulations, which require companies with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or implement a policy that allows employees to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing and wear a face mask while at the workplace.

The policy only applies only to Universal employees, not visitors.

In November, Universal eased it face mask policy for employees, removing the requirement for fully vaccinated workers. But just last month, the resort brought back its indoor mask policy for both employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.