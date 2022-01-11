In a letter to employees, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby addressed the impact the omicron variant surge has had on the company: About 3,000 employees of the company are currently positive for COVID-19.

But, Kirby said, the company’s vaccine mandate “is working — and saving lives,” noting that of the 3,000 employees with COVID-19, not a single vaccinated employee is currently hospitalized — and the company has “gone eight straight weeks with zero COVID-related deaths among our vaccinated employees.”

“In dealing with COVID, zero is the word that matters - zero deaths and zero hospitalizations for vaccinated employees,” Kirby wrote. “And while I know that some people still disagree with our policy, United is proving that requiring the vaccine is the right thing to do because it saves lives.”

In August, the Chicago-based airline became the first U.S. air carrier to require its entire domestic staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. Kirby said last month that the company parted ways with around 200 employees who refused to comply with the mandate out of the company's domestic workforce of around 67,000.

Before the vaccine mandate went into effect, Kirby said, "more than one United employee on average *per week* was dying from COVID" – but now, the company has gone eight straight weeks without a single COVID-related death among vaccinated employees.

"Based on United’s prior experience and the nationwide data related to COVID fatalities among the unvaccinated, that means there are approximately 8-10 United employees who are alive today because of our vaccine requirement," Kirby wrote.

Kirby also said that the company's hospitalization rate is roughly 100x lower than that of the general U.S. population.

However, the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant has certainly had an impact on the company's operations, Kirby said, as a rash of employees calling out sick and wicked weather created travel nightmares on United and other airlines across the country and around the world.

Kirby said that "nearly one-third of our workforce called out sick" in a single day at Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the airline's biggest hubs.

As a result, Kirby said, the airline is "reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers."

Because of those changes, "we’ve been able to get a high percentage of our customers on other flights and close to their original arrival time."