MADISON, Wis — It’s not every day you hear of a nonprofit looking to staff a dozen plus positions, but that’s the story in Madison.

What You Need To Know As the nonprofit expands, Boys & Girls Club of Dane County has 20 open positions



Many placements are entry-level and start at $15 and hour



The club offers training, development and advancement opportunities

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County's HR Director Megan Murphy has 20 open placements. All start at $15 an hour and salaried workers receive multiple benefits.

"We pay 90% of the premiums for health and dental in this is amazing," Murphy said. "We have a 401k program that's available to all employees full and part time as long as you meet the eligibility requirements to participate. And we match up to 3% of your contribution as well."

All positions Murphy said offer training, development and advancement opportunities, and many of them are entry-level.

Sedgwick Smith just started at the non-profit's new Taft Street location as Assistant Club Director. He said the work environment is a joy for anyone who likes hanging with the youth.

"It's a lot of heart work," he said about his new career.

You can learn more about openings at https://www.bgcdc.org/get-involved/careers.