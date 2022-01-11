AUGUSTA — A Maine power company said Monday it has proposed a settlement with a state regulator in which it pledges to reduce delays in hooking up solar projects.

Central Maine Power said the settlement would allow it to improve deployment of solar power generation across its service area. The utility said the settlement includes a commitment from CMP to invest $700,000 over the next two years to more quickly complete work needed to integrate clean energy into the state's electric grid.

The Maine Renewable Energy Association, the Coalition for Solar Access, and the Maine Office of the Public Advocate have signed off on the deal, the Portland Press Herald reported. The Maine Public Utilities Commission would also have to approve the terms.

A spokesperson for the utilities commission said the commission would need time to review the proposal.