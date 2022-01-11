A small-scale study out of the United Kingdom found certain cells that work to fight off the common cold may also offer limited protection against the coronavirus.

What You Need To Know A small-scale study out of the United Kingdom found certain cells that work to fight off the common cold may also offer limited protection against the coronavirus.



The study looked at 52 individuals who lived in the same household as confirmed COVID-positive patients – and were thus exposed to the virus – starting in September 2020



Of the participants, 26 contracted COVID while the other 26 did not; those who did not contract COVID-19 displayed a much higher T-cell count than those who did test positive



T-cells are key to the body’s immune response, as they can seek out and destroy specific viruses from the body and stimulate the production of new antibody cells

The study, led by researchers at Imperial College London and published in Nature Communications on Monday, looked at 52 individuals who lived in the same household as confirmed COVID-positive patients – and were thus exposed to the virus – starting in September 2020.

Of the participants, 26 contracted COVID while the other 26 did not.

The study found that the 26 individuals who did not contract COVID-19 displayed a much higher T-cell count than those who did test positive for the virus, a cell that is also created when the body attempts to fight off the common cold.

T-cells are key to the body’s immune response, as they can seek out and destroy specific viruses from the body and stimulate the production of new antibody cells.

Previously, evidence suggested that other forms of coronaviruses could offer some protection against COVID-19, but there were few studies linking the T-cells in the common cold to a potential immune response from the deadly virus.

“Being exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus doesn’t always result in infection, and we’ve been keen to understand why,” the study’s co-author, Dr. Rhia Kundu, wrote in part. “We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect against COVID-19 infection.”

The authors do note, however, that the study is subject to a number of vulnerabilities, not the least of which being the limited size of the trial. The participants were also primarily white and of similar socioeconomic backgrounds, meaning the study could not extrapolate further due to potential environmental and genetic factors.

The study’s authors hope that their findings might provide a basis for future iterations of COVID-19 vaccines, ones where T-cells could potentially target proteins within the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Current mRNA vaccines – like those manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – target a separate spike protein in order to trigger an immune response within the body. The spike protein can change as new iterations of the virus appear, which poses a challenge to vaccine manufacturers.

"The spike protein is under intense immune pressure from vaccine-induced antibody which drives evolution of vaccine escape mutants,” the study’s senior author, Professor Ajit Lalvani, wrote in part. “In contrast, the internal proteins targeted by the protective T cells we identified mutate much less. Consequently, they are highly conserved between the various SARS-CoV-2 variants, including omicron.”

Researchers added that T-cell responses last longer than antibody responses, potentially prolonging the effect of a vaccine, but did not say by how much the efficacy might be extended.