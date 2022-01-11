CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's 11 a.m. on a Tuesday and customers are already lining for some good Jamaican food at the Jerk Joint in Charlotte.

Leon Broadnax opened his Jamaican restaurant three years ago, but he admits it doesn’t feel like that much time has passed by.

“Feels like we’ve been here maybe a year and a half,” he said. “It just seems like the last two years have just flown by.”

Broadnax and his wife decided to open their restaurant because of his mother-in-law.

“After I tasted her mother’s cooking I said we should open a restaurant based on her Jamaican food cooking,” he said.

So far the Jerk Joint has been able to survive the pandemic, but Broadnax is now facing another shortage – workers.

“When we first opened, when I needed staff, I put an Indeed ad out, and I had more than enough people applying,” he said. “Now you may have people applying, but when you talk to them they say they’re going to come to the interview, and they don’t show up.”

For months Broadnax has been struggling to find people to work.

“That’s the biggest worry,” he said. “That’s the thing that keeps me up at night. We have a good team here, but keeping that team together and bringing other team members in that can help us … that’s the thing that worries me.”

He’s not just having this problem at his restaurant, but also at his laundromat service called Nice-N-Clean on Charlotte’s east side.

“I still need a couple people just like at the restaurant, but again it’s just been hard to get the people to come in and interview for the positions,” Broadnax said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently shared over four million people quit their job in November 2021 with the largest percent coming from the food services industry.

As Broadnax begins this new year, he’s hoping it will bring the thing he's desperately looking for — stability.

“I’m hoping that in the next year here that the (COVID-19) cases continue to go down and that as we look for staff, we get the best staff available and that we’re able to maintain teams for both businesses that we can deliver great services to our customers,” he said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics health care and social assistance, transportation, warehousing and utilities also saw a jump in people quitting their jobs last November.

