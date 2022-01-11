GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. - A local app developer is working to create an all-in-one guide to the Berkshires.

Great Barrington resident Trace Augcomfer launched the BerkHub app in the fall. It includes a list of small businesses, popular hikes and an interactive map with local historical landmarks.

Augcomfer says the idea came from wanting to help promote small businesses during the pandemic and she hopes it can become a comprehensive overview of everything happening in the county.

“Our tagline is ‘All things Berkshires.’ If I could get every business, I would love that,” Augcomfer said. “We also have a listing of events. This is totally geared towards visitors so that they have a full spectrum, a full scope of what goes on here. There’s so many wonderful, beautiful things that go on in this county that even the locals aren’t even aware of.”

The app is available to download for free on the Apple and Google Play stores.