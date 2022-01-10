For the Vestal Public Library, it’s all about serving the community. That philosophy was the main driver behind a new business model born at the height of the pandemic that, even today, serves those who can't get to the library themselves.

“There were still a lot of people who weren’t comfortable leaving their homes so we thought we could take books to them, we could reach out to the community, go right out to them, right out to their front door, kind of an Amazon approach,” said Kelly Cargill, Vestal Library marketing outreach coordinator.

Kelly Cargill is one of the leading women in charge of the library's homebound books delivery program. Patrons can simply select genres of books online, and have them hand-delivered within days.

Along with Vestal Library staff member Becky Pineau, the two hop into a car, with books loaded in the back seat, and just like that, they’re on their way to make a delivery.

“We’ve had such a great response with it so far, a lot of people interested in signing up, parents especially. But then we also offer it to anybody who can’t get out, who might be a new mom or people who aren’t comfortable leaving yet," said Cargill.

The two women say the connections they make on deliveries are priceless.

“It is an incredible feeling because we have all those books just sitting on the shelf. It’s so nice to actually put them into the hands of people and to know they have a distraction or some entertainment in times like COVID,” said Pineau.

After a quick drive, to a quaint Vestal neighborhood, they step out, and prepare to make someone’s day.

“We just bring the books. There’s a slip inside that actually asks them if they enjoyed the last shipment and they can write and recommendations or no books that they want,” said Pineau.