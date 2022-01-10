CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter says many of its stores will start closing an hour earlier beginning January 10, but several locations across North Carolina will not be impacted.
The company says the early closing time will be effective until further notice and is not due staffing shortages.
"This decision was made so associates can focus on restocking shelves, cleaning stores and overall ensuring excellent closings to better prepare for the following day.," the company said in a statement. "We believe that closing earlier will allow associates to: process Express lane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop."
The following store locations across North Carolina will continue closing at 10 p.m.:
- Store 21: Cameron Village, 500 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27605
- Store 69: Old Raleigh Village, 3201-123 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh, NC 27612
- Store 117: University Mall, 2110 S Estes Dr., Chapel Hill, NC 27514
- Store 158: College Rd, 820 S College Rd., Wilmington, NC 28403
- Store 165: Shops at Shadowline, 240 Shadowline Dr., Boone, NC 28607
- Store 346: Pine Ridge Plaza, 2835 Reynolda Rd., Winston Salem, NC 27106
- Store 348: Village at Chestnut Street, 136 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC 28801
- Store 362: University Commons, 3040 Evans St., Greenville, NC 27834
- Store 394: Erwin Square, 2107 Hillsborough Road, Durham, NC 27705