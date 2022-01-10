CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter says many of its stores will start closing an hour earlier beginning January 10, but several locations across North Carolina will not be impacted.

The company says the early closing time will be effective until further notice and is not due staffing shortages.

"This decision was made so associates can focus on restocking shelves, cleaning stores and overall ensuring excellent closings to better prepare for the following day.," the company said in a statement. "We believe that closing earlier will allow associates to: process Express lane orders ahead of time, restock and organize shelves and make certain our stores are a clean, safe place to work and shop."

The following store locations across North Carolina will continue closing at 10 p.m.: