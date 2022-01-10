GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. - More Wi-Fi routers like the one found outside the Barrington House on Main Street will be popping up over the next several weeks in downtown Great Barrington, as the town works to build out a new, free public Wi-Fi network.

The network will consist of about 15 routers mounted on buildings. The town is working with the internet services company Fiber Connect to cover the commercial center on Main Street and Railroad Street.

Unlike a similar project in Pittsfield, this network will be privately funded, with building owners downtown paying for the installation of routers on their respective properties.

Selectboard member Ed Abrahams said the goal is to make it easier for people to stay connected while visiting the neighborhood.

“So right now, if I’m walking through the downtown while using my phone, which one should be careful about doing, I go in and out of different Wi-Fi services,” Abrahams said. “So to have one consistent one is good for people who live and shop here and for tourists who come to visit.”

Abrahams also said several building owners have expressed interest in joining the program, and the goal is to have the entire main street area covered by this summer.