To some, it may just look like a street, but if you’ve ever lived in Endicott, New York, you know Washington Avenue was once much more.

Cars once lined the streets, and tens of thousands of IBM workers headed out to lunch for just another day on the job. And while that was another lifetime ago, don’t tell that to anyone at Face’s barbershop.

While the glory days might be over for now, owner Joe Becker believes it’s not time to write some new history, and he’s called the avenue home for the past eight years.

“Endicott sometimes gets a bad wrap for some of the stuff that happens around here but the community is great, the people are great. If they keep paying me, I keep showing up. Availability is the best ability,” said Becker.

That availability has kept his business alive for close to nine years now, and business owners like Becker say there’s some newfound hope for their futures on the avenue.

A $6 million downtown revitalization plan is now moving forward in the village, and “Face,” as Becker is known to the community, can’t wait to see the changes.

“People are really going to be impressed with what we’re trying to put together and how we’re trying to bring Endicott back on the map with a little bit of old history, mixed in with the modernization of the new world, pushing forward and trying to make this community better for everybody in it,” said Becker.

The community recently had the chance to view some of those changes, which could include new lighting, safety cameras and more parking lots.

Village manager Anthony Bates has been working with the mayor and area businesses for a number of years now to find the best way to move Endicott forward.

“What we’re talking about is going to kick off the next few years of improvements and investments in Endicott, so it’s a really great time. It’s an exciting time. A lot to look forward to and an exciting time for the community,” said Bates.

Following the first grant announcement, Endicott has since received yet another grant, this time to the tune of $10 million and business owners like Face say it can’t come soon enough.

“It’s going to make the neighborhood feel a lot safer, a lot more comfortable, a lot more inviting and then that in turn will have businesses want to come down here, want to open up, and maybe we can get Washington Avenue back to the hustle and muscle says of the past that it used to be like,” said Becker.

Construction on the first round of projects paid for by the $6 million grant will begin in the spring.