HOLLY SPRINGS — Tonight, someone could be getting their dinner delivered by drone.

What You Need to Know

Flytrex is providing drone-delivered meals to people in Holly Springs

The drone deliveries take about 30 minutes from when you put your order into the app

Flytrex hopes to expand their food deliveries to more areas of Holly Springs

Paul Rossi is the flight operation manager for Causey Aviation Unmanned and is working with Flytrex to deliver dinner to people's backyards.

Growing up, he said he always wanted to be a pilot. Now, he’s in charge of the entire drone pilot operation. The pilot program is just in Holly Springs now, but they hope to extend the opportunity to more pilots and customers.

“The ability drones have to create jobs, improve all sorts of industries and get food, get goods to people who might not be able to get it is really what motivated [this],” said Rossi.

The food is packaged at the Holly Springs Towne Center, and then flies directly to the customer and generally makes it there within 30 minutes from the time customers place an order in the app. Joe Duwors was their first customer to order from Flytrex in Holly Springs.

“I think the thing I like best is just the convenience of getting home at the end of the day and not having to make dinner,” said Duwors.

He’s used the service a handful of times, and says he likes it for nights he doesn’t feel like cooking. Right now, Flytrex isn’t charging a delivery free, and there’s no need to tip the driver, because there isn't one.

“It was surreal. These are things we only imagine, like things that could happen in the distant future like self-driving cars or solar panel roads or something like that, but to have a drone delivering to your house. ... I don't know why that was the thing that made me feel like I was stepping into the future but it did," said Duwors.