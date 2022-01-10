TAMPA, Fla. — CareerSource Tampa Bay kicks off the "Tampa Bay Summer Hires" program Monday. They're calling all young adults in Hillsborough County, ages 16-24, who are looking for an opportunity to get their career started.

What You Need To Know CareerSource Tampa Bay opens applications for summer jobs for 16- to 24-year-olds



Internships, virtual career exploration and leadership academy are available



About 1,000 opportunities will be available this summer



Program gives young people a chance to get their first work experience

"For a lot of youth, this is their first work experience and first work opportunity, so it gives them the ability to learn the value of work, how to work, the experience you only get on the job, so it's really important from a work-readiness standpoint,” CareerSource Tampa Bay Chief Executive Officer John Flanagan said. “And for our employers, it gives them a look in to what the future is actually going to be."

Flanagan launched what was known as the "Summer Job Connections" program in 2019. Since then, it's morphed into "Tampa Bay Summer Hires" because of the major changes in the job market sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, young adults can apply to participate in one of three programs: an eight-week, traditional internship, a four-week virtual career exploration program or a six-week leadership academy. All pay $13 per hour. Applications can be completed online.

The idea behind the program is not to just provide a summer job, but rather, to give young people an opportunity to launch their lifelong careers. Businesses that participate also benefit from the program, Flanagan said.

"The labor market right now is really interesting,” Flanagan said. “You've got so many job openings. There's 11 million job openings throughout the country. That far outpaces the people who collect traditional unemployment so there's more opportunity available."

About 1000 opportunities will be available this summer. Employers can register online for a session on getting an intern. The program runs from June 13 to July 22. CareerSource Tampa Bay partnered with Hillsborough County Schools and Hillsborough County commissioners for the program.