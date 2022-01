It's game on for some sports fans in the state. As of this weekend, online and mobile sports betting is legal.

Sports wagering has been legal in New York since 2019, but the betting had to be done in person — at a casino, for example.

Queens Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato, a member of the Standing Committee on Racing and Wagering whose district includes the Resorts World Casino, joined NY1 on Saturday to discuss.