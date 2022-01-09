For more than 20 years, the not-for-profit Grow NYC has been selling fresh fruits and vegetables to city neighborhoods through its Farmstand program.

The group now operates 16 of these farmstands, providing healthy food options to areas of the city that don’t have access to fresh produce. These are areas that also have high rates of diet-related health problems.

During the pandemic, these farmstands have become even more important. Liz Carollo, GrowNYC's Assistant Director of Food Access and Agriculture, joined NY1 on Saturday to talk about the program.