RALEIGH, N.C. — Drivers felt the pinch of gas prices in 2021, ending the year with an average of $3.36 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. It marks a seven-year high in prices.

What You Need To Know

2021 saw a seven-year high, averaging $3.36 a gallon, according to GasBuddy

Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas suspects higher gas prices will be sticking around in 2022

The global oil market has been influenced by demand and the omicron variant

Tips to save on gas during your daily drive are listed below

As we open the book on 2022, Spectrum News 1 spoke with Tiffany Wright of AAA Carolinas for some insight on prices in the new year.

“I unfortunately think these higher prices are going to linger around well into 2022,” Wright said. “There’s a lot of factors at play here, but I think the big factor here is going to be exactly what happens in the global oil market.”

She also said the uncertainty of the omicron variant has also impacted prices at the pump.

In 2021, demand for travel skyrocketed following 2020's stagnant numbers during the lockdown periods.

"We had high oil prices, high demand and that lead to these prices remaining really, really high," Wright said.

Wright said there was a little decline in gas prices in the last few weeks of December, both on a local and national level, but prices have become stagnant.

There are some tricks to saving money during your daily drive.

"If you have multiple errands, if you're able to get them done in one trip, that's a way you can conserve fuel," Wright said. "If you don't have to weigh your car down with added weight, that will help on some fuel economy as well."

"At the end of the day, you know, gas prices are going to remain high. What we do know is that hasn't stopped people from traveling," Wright said.

Perhaps in a few months, she said, we'll have a better outlook and a different situation.