AKRON — The Akron Zoo is celebrating after receiving the largest estate gift in its history.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it caused many places to make budget cuts. The Akron Zoo wasn't immune.

The zoo planned to build two new habitats, but officials said those plans were placed on hold. Recently, the zoo received a $1.5 million estate gift. The original plans can now begin again.

"Including a new red wolf yard that will be off habitat that will allow us to continue our breeding program here at the Akron Zoo," said Pam Holtz, chief external affairs officer at the Akron Zoo. "In addition, it will be funding a construction of a Bali myna and white-winged wood duck habitat, which will be added to our Lanier Family Foundation Wild Asian Habitat."

Holtz said this is important for the zoo because these animals are endangered.

Having new habitats will help save them. Money from the gift will also go towards staffing, which Holtz said will help with the mission.

"For the first time at the Akron Zoo we will also be developing a full-time position that will be designated completely to our conservation efforts here and abroad," said Holtz.

While the gift was anonymous, the zoo has this message for the donor's family:

"We would say thank you because with this gift we will be able to elevate our conservation efforts unlike we have been in the past. Our only sadness is that we're not going to be able to show that donor the impact that they're having on Akron Zoo and conservation and animals across the world with that gift. But we hope that they're looking down on us and smiling," said Holtz.