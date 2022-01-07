Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hosted the agency’s first solo briefing since last July on Friday, seeking to assuage criticism about changing federal health guidance as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to push a surge of infections across the county.

Walensky has regularly participated in the White House COVID-19 briefings, joining top presidential health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, but acknowledged Friday that the public wanted to hear directly from the CDC – and that Friday’s conference would be the “first of many briefings” to come.

“I hear that you are interested in hearing from the CDC independently, and we are eager to answer your questions, and I will continue to engage with you,” Walensky said at the outset of the phone briefing. “So I anticipate that this will be the first of many briefings, and I very much look forward to them.”

The Biden administration at large has faced mounting criticism over numerous aspects of its pandemic response, and Walensky on Friday fielded a number of questions about the reason for recent changes in CDC guidance for those who tested positive for or were exposed to COVID-19, particularly as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike at record rates nationwide.

Last week, the CDC changed its isolation and quarantine guidance, cutting both times in half from 10 days to five. On Tuesday, the agency updated that guidance in response to questions over testing, as the original change did not include a recommendation to use a rapid test to determine when to leave isolation after infection.

This week’s update still does not include that recommendation, but the language was clarified to offer guidance for individuals who "have access" and "want to test" before leaving isolation.

Individuals who test positive for the virus are now advised to isolate themselves from all others for the five days after the onset of symptoms, and can leave isolation – while wearing a mask for another five days – once symptoms subside.

“A negative antigen test doesn't necessarily mean that there's the absence of a virus,” Walensky said Friday when asked why the CDC does not recommend testing as a way to determine when to end isolation. “So regardless of the test result, wearing a well-fitting mask after these five days of isolation is still recommended.”

Much of the guidance came from transmission data gleaned from previous variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the original strain as well as both alpha and delta variants.

“These are data that are grounded in science. Many of these data are related to prior variants,” Walensky acknowledged Friday. “But it's also the case that we are unlikely to have detailed data for omicron in exactly the same way for weeks to come.”

According to data shared by the CDC on Tuesday, omicron is responsible for around 95% of current new infections in the U.S. COVID-19 hospitalization rates have increased across all demographics in recent weeks, and pediatric hospitalizations – while still lower comparatively than all other age groups – are at a higher rate than any other point during the pandemic.

Since mid-December, the hospitalization rate for children under the age of 5 skyrocketed from 2.5 per 100,000 to over four in 100,000, per CDC data. Children ages 5 to 17 are currently hospitalized at a rate of just one per 100,000.

But experts are still examining data to determine “whether these increases we are seeing in hospitalizations reflect a greater burden of disease in the community, or the lower rates of vaccination for the children under age 18,” Walensky said.

Just a little over 16% of children ages 5 to 11 and just over half of those 12 to 18 years old are fully vaccinated, per CDC data.

Walensky on Friday said there is still little data to show if previous omicron infection will protect an individual from contracting the same strain in the future; some data has shown that individuals previously infected with the delta variant remain susceptible to contracting the omicron strain, while some laboratory data has shown that an omicron infection might be able to protect an individual from delta.

But she stressed that getting fully vaccinated and boosted is the single best way to protect against severe illness and death from any variant.

“The best way to keep those children protected is to vaccinate them if they're eligible, surround them by siblings and parents who are vaccinated themselves,” Walensky said.