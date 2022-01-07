HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — You've probably experienced this for yourself while eating out, or shopping, but people just seem to be getting meaner lately, and they're more on edge.

It's something a lot of industries have reported an increase in-- from small businesses, to the airlines, and one family owned deli in Riverview has taken matters into their own hands, and took to Facebook to ask people to "just be kind!"

Francesca Leo and her family own Frankie's Italian Deli. It's their own little slice of New York, right in their now hometown of Riverview.

"We're from New York, and we kind of missed the food that we had up there," said Francesca.

One thing they didn't miss as much from New York, though, rude people.

Recently, they've noticed that Florida is even giving NYC a run for it's money when it comes to short tempered people. Francesca said they do have a lot of wonderful, kind customers, but in the last couple of years, she's noticed a shift in some people, and one day it was so bad, she made a Facebook post asking people to remember to be nice.

"That particular day, we had a customer wanting rye bread, and unfortunately, we did run out of rye bread, but I offered about 15 other breads she could have had her sandwich on, and she was not happy. She got very frustrated, threw a piece of trash at me, and demanded a refund," which Francesca happily gave, but she said incidents like that are happening way too often.

Chris Johnson is a regular at Frankie's Italian Deli, and he owns the Canopy Road Cafe. He said he's noticed the same thing as Francesca.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the last two years, people being cooped up in their houses, people don't know how to act. I equate it to when the snowbirds come down and they're driving around and it kind of messes with the way we drive around," said Chris.

Both said the supply chain issues aren't helping matters, but as business owners, they do their very best, and while it can be hard to not let the rude comments get to you, Francesca said to just remember-- we're all in this together.

"Just be kind!" she said. "We're here to service you and we try our hardest and we come everyday with a smile on our face."

This isn't just something we're seeing in Tampa Bay.

Time Magazine even published an article on the increase in rude people. One psychologist attributed it to the stress of the pandemic, saying it's triggered depression, and severe anxiety, putting people on edge.

Harvard University even has a program to help parents with raising kind children during this time of crisis. ​