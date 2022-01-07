ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount remains closed after a fire destroyed 75% of the facility in December.

What You Need To Know

QVC is terminating employees after its fire-damaged facility remains shut for the foreseeable future

The Rocky Mount Employees Assistance Fund has collected $190,000 for QVC workers

The Chamber of Commerce is working to limit the impact of losing nearly 2,000 jobs

Now, 1,953 employees will be terminated and left to find a new job.

The Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce president, David Farris, says he hopes the impact is only short term.

"I don't care what size community you are. If you're Raleigh, Charlotte or Rocky Mount, it affects you and it hits you hard," Farris said.

QVC is still assessing the impact of the fire and has not made a long-term decision about the facility, but it will be closed for the foreseeable future.

The company extended shutdown pay for employees through Feb. 1 and benefits for team members until the end of February.

Farris says local and state resources are being used to match QVC employees with job openings that fit their skill sets.

"We know how much these people mean to our community and to the economy here," Farris said. "But more importantly, their families are depending on it and by golly we're going to do everything we can to get them back at work as soon as we can."

In a press release, QVC said it will make sure $1 million is in its Team Member Relief Fund to support affected employees. The company has also pledged $100,000 to the Rocky Mount Employees Assistance Fund created by United Way Tar River, Carolinas Gateway Partnership and the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce.

United Way of the Tar River says between pledged and raised funds, it has collected $190,000 for QVC workers.