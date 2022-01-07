House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Joe Biden to give his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1, a later date than has ever been set for the speech in modern history, according to House of Representatives records.

The State of the Union will be Biden's first as president and will come after he closes out his first year of navigating waves of coronavirus infections and Republican opposition to his agenda in Congress.

Typically, the near-annual speech happens in late January, but the United States is facing a new surge in infections of the omicron variant of COVID-19, an upward trend that is expected to peak in the next two to three weeks, according to health officials.

Biden has accomplished some of his domestic policy goals, such as passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but his poll numbers have faltered in recent months.

Pelosi on Friday highlighted the infrastructure legislation and the COVID relief bill passed early in Biden's presidency as wins for Democrats in his first year, which have been paired with improvements in the jobs market despite lingering concerns about supply chains and inflation.

"Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided American out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recover from the pandemic but Build Back Better!" she wrote in her letter inviting the president.

"Indeed, this past year has been historic: with the life-saving American Rescue Plan, once-in-a-century Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, soon, the truly transformational Build Back Better Act!" she continued.