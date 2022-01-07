CLEVELAND — Both of Jackie Walsh’s parents passed away when she was young.

“They both passed away from different forms of cancer," Walsh said. "My mom when I was eight and my dad when I was 23."

When her dad died in 2013, Walsh turned to yoga.

"Yoga can kind of be seen as an outlet as well," she said. "But one that is more productive and one that allows you to feel whatever you are feeling and not try to run away with it.”

Now she helps others grieve in a healthy way at her studio, Hope Yoga in Fairview Park.

"If things were different, if my parents were alive, I would probably be living a completely different life and wouldn’t be a yoga teacher, wouldn’t be owning a studio,” she said.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12th, Hope Yoga will celebrate its three year anniversary in business by offering free classes the whole day, both in-studio and online.

"It is incredible to witness and to share in a practice that allows people to have such a quick change within an hour's time," she said. "Sometimes even less than an hour.”

On Thursday, Jan. 13th, they will host a 'birthday party' at the Strongsville Chalet and they have free tobogganing from 6-9 p.m.

"We want to remind you that you don’t have to do it alone," she said. "We want you to feel really welcome and safe in our space and with our community.” ​