COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Metropolitan Library branches will remain closed on Sundays due to a shortage in staffing.

What You Need To Know The Columbus Metropolitan Library will close all 23 of its locations on Sundays until further notice



The closures are due to staffing shortages



CML staffing has risen from 711 in November to 739 in January

Library officials announced in November plans to close all 23 library locations through early January. This week, officials announced plans to remain closed on Sundays until further notice, according to a press release.

An update regarding Sunday closures: pic.twitter.com/4nBgyEm4Jl — Columbus Library (@columbuslibrary) January 4, 2022

"Fully staffed, CML employs approximately 870 full and part-time staff members. CML’s staffing count in early November was 711. Two months later, that number has risen to 739 and counting," said library spokesperson Ben Zenitsky in a press release.

Officials said they will continue to assess staffing levels through the coming weeks.

In addition, library officials are urging residents to continue to practice COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Zenitsky said masks are still required at all library locations by order of the city of Columbus and the Library Board of Trustees.

Officials are also asking customers who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or recently came in contact with someone with the virus not to enter Columbus libraries.

Zenitsky said the library will continue to distribute COVID-19 testing kits at all 23 locations.

To get a COVID-19 test, call 614-645-2275 to check availability before visiting, he said.

For more information about the Columbus Metropolitan Libraries, click here.