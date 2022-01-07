President Joe Biden set out Friday to comfort Colorado residents grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses that were destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

What You Need To Know President Joe Biden on Friday will visit Colorado to comfort residents and tour damage from a rare late-December wildfire that whipped through the suburbs between Denver and Boulder



Nearly 1,100 buildings, most of them homes, were destroyed in the blaze, causing an estimated $513 million in damages



Last Friday, Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Colorado, freeing up federal funds that can go towards hazard mitigation measures



Two people remain unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes and the cause of the fire remains under investigation

Two people remain unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes.

Biden, and his wife, Jill, were traveling to Boulder County to survey the damage. The president was expected to meet Gov. Jared Polis and local elected officials who have been overseeing the fire aftermath, as well as residents affected by the blaze, and deliver remarks.

Before departing the White House on Friday, Biden described the destruction as “god-awful.”

The fire broke out unusually late in December following months of drought with a dry fall and a winter with hardly any snow. Nearly 1,100 buildings, most of them homes, were destroyed, causing an estimated $513 million in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators have narrowed their search for the cause to an area near Boulder where a passer-by captured video of a burning shed on Dec. 30, when the fire began. But it could still take authorities weeks to figure out how it started.

Most of the buildings destroyed were homes. But the blaze also burned through eight businesses in Louisville and neighboring Superior. Federal, state and local agencies and nonprofits have been offering housing assistance, counseling, food, stipends and other aid to residents.

Last Friday, Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Colorado, freeing up federal funds that can be used for temporary housing, low-cost loans, hazard mitigation measures and other purposes.

"Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed," the White House statement read in part.

Gov. Polis has already met with at least one representative from the Biden administration, as he and FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell toured damaged homes in the wake of the fire on Jan. 2.

Visiting the impacted homes with @FEMA_Deanne today. It gives me great confidence we will have support from our federal partners with the on the ground engagement from our Congress people and leadership from FEMA to make sure people have the resources to rebuild, recover and heal pic.twitter.com/QHAN6o9F09 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) January 2, 2022

"It gives me great confidence we will have support from our federal partners with the on the ground engagement from our Congress people and leadership from FEMA to make sure people have the resources to rebuild, recover and heal," Polis, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter at the time.

Last year, Biden made several trips to survey the aftermath of weather events, including ice storms in Houston, wildfires in California and flooding in New York City and New Jersey.

In mid-December, he visited residents of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, after a series of tornadoes tore through that state and seven others, killing scores of people.

After surveying the scene in Colorado, Biden and the first lady were to travel to Las Vegas to attend Saturday’s funeral for Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader.

Reid died last week after a years-long battle with cancer at age 82. He and Biden had served together in the Senate.