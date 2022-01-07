GOWANDA, N.Y. — One might call it a sticky situation. There was almost a global shortage of maple syrup. But, the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers decided to release nearly half from its strategic maple syrup reserves. So, what does this mean for that stack of pancakes? Are our maple producers seeing a decline in production, too?

It’s a steady beat to Paul Lesefske’s day. Maple syrup pumping into bottles as he gears up for the holidays.

“We were at a quart per tap this year, typically we like to be at about a half a gallon per tap,” Lesefske said.

What was the reason?

“Sugar was low,” Lesefske said.

What was the cause?

“Mother Nature,” Lesefske said. “The temperature got warm and it just stayed there.”

Lesefske season was cut in half, to just four weeks. That led him to do something a little different than in years past.

“I actually kept twice the syrup back this year, for myself, instead of selling it in the barrel,” Lesefske said.

That’s what the majority of maple syrup producers across the state did, too.

“It’s cyclical, every crop is cyclical,” Helen Thomas, executive director of NYS Maple Producers Associations.

Thomas is not only a producer herself, and the executive director of the state association, she’s a member of the International Maple Syrup Institute. She knew well before we did, that our friends to the North would be releasing 50 million pounds out of their strategic maple syrup reserves.

“We expected this because the 2021 season was so light across North America,” Thomas said.

Thomas says New York producers saw 70% of their normal crop.

“That’s significant, that doesn’t really happen," Thomas said.

The weather was just one reason. Climate change is proving to be another factor. Especially when it comes to allowing invasive species to call the state home.

“The spotted lanternfly is a great example of that,” she explained. “It started south and is moving north.”

On the flip side, the industry is flowing. Thomas says the last data collected showed New York state produced 600,000 gallons of syrup. We’re number two behind Vermont.

“It’s more than quadrupled,” Thomas said.

More producers, new technology, even better forest management are just a few reasons why.

“It takes 40 years for a tree to be big enough to tap,” Thomas explained.

For now, they fill up the containers they have. As if maple producers don’t have enough against them. Thomas says there’s a 40-week shipping delay on plastic jugs. And they look forward to this next season.

“I’m not too concerned about it,” Lesefske said. “I just hope the sales stay strong and people continue to shop local.”

So the next question is how long will it take to replenish that reserve? It all depends on this year’s season, and so far in Quebec, they are getting the heavy snowfall needed to keep the trees cool, hopefully leading to a full six to eight-week season.

As for Western New York, Meteorologist Dan Russell says the snow we just saw will stick around for a while, which is great news for local producers. That snowpack will keep the trees cool so they don't produce any sap too early.