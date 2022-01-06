WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Walmart Supercenter will be closed until Saturday morning for COVID-19 cleaning.

The store will undergo additional cleaning, sanitizing and stocking. The store allowed customers inside until 2 p.m. before shutting its doors.

Walmart says pharmacy curbside service will not be impacted while the store is closed.

The city of Worcester shut down the location early on in the pandemic in 2020 after more than 60 employees tested positive.

At the time, the store at 25 Tobias Boland Way reopened after it was cleaned and all employees were tested.

The Worcester store is the only Walmart in Massachusetts being closed for COVID-19 cleaning. The store will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday.