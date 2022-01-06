PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Slow shipping times and supply chain concerns may have prompted more people to shop locally this past holiday season.

It is something that worked to the advantage of some brick and mortar retailers.

Locally Inspired in Port Washington is a store that sells only products made in Wisconsin, most of which are from small artisans. Owner Kelly Brown said sales were up nearly 50% over the holiday season compared to the previous year.

Brown said she had plenty of customers who came in because they did not want to worry about long shipping wait times.

“Closer to Christmas, I did hear shipping concerns and big box stores that the last week before Christmas there shelves were empty I heard customers say,” Brown said. “The great thing with me being able to source things locally, as much as people are hand making the stuff, there are some timeline issues but ultimately I had confidence to be able to restock those items that were very popular.”

Locally Inspired did move into a larger retail space in 2021, which Brown said likely played a role in their significant rise in sales. ​

Halo Artisan Skin Care owner Stacie Cherubini had similar sentiments for shopping local.

"Whether people are coming into the shop to buy or buying online, we love it all," she said.