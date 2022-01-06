SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County leaders broke ground Tuesday on a long-term project that will eventually move the county’s civil courthouse and other county offices to the county government’s Five Points Operations Complex, and out of its current location in downtown Sanford.

With all of those county employees eventually moving away, business owners are looking ahead to what that could mean for their bottom line.

For Michael Dees, running the newly-opened Dees Brothers Brewery is a labor of love — he’s enjoying living out his dream of brewing beers.

“To watch people actually enjoy what you make is just such a cool feeling, but at the same time it’s a lot of work,” he said.

Along with the brewing comes a lot of paper work and making sure the business is making money, he said, so anything that could affect how many customers come in is a big deal.

With the county’s civil courthouse and the people who work there set to eventually leave downtown Sanford, it’s unclear what will replace that customer base. But Dees said he has a hopeful outlook for the area.

“The way I see it is that those type of buildings aren’t going to stay vacant very long — it’s a beautiful area along the lake — and if Seminole County doesn’t want to be there, somebody else does,” he said.

He and his brother, Ben Dees, are optimistic. They say that in this community, most businesses support each other and do anything they can to keep each other going.

“Their motto is we brew better together, and the brewers guild basically does the same exact thing — everyone is out there to make sure that each brewery is successful,” said Ben Dees.

The brothers and business partners see the change as an opportunity for the city to bring new people into the downtown business district.

“Having the government move away from the lake gives private citizens the chance to move in and who knows, tear it down and build an apartment complex that has some nice shops that face the lake,” said Dees.

Sanford city leaders say they believe the city is in a strong economic position to handle the departure of the courthouse and the people who work there, much more so than in years past when the plan was first proposed.

Sanford Mayor, Art Woodruff said he’d like to see the county sell the courthouse land to a private owner for a possible hotel or residential development.