RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A filing with state officials says the company that runs QVC is shutting down its Edgecombe County distribution center that was heavily damaged by a fire, putting nearly 2,000 people out of work.

News outlets report that on Dec. 29, Qurate Retail Group filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining and Notification notice with the N.C. Department of Commerce announcing its plans.

The fire on Dec. 18 claimed the life of a QVC employee. The body of Kevon Ricks, who initially had been reported missing, was found the next day near a loading dock.

Records show the company is expected to lay off employees from Feb. 1 through the middle of the year.

QRG says workers will be provided with an opportunity to seek employment at other locations across the country.

The home-shopping television network is a major employer in the Rocky Mount area.