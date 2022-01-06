OSHKOSH, Wis. — Chelsea Sarauer gets to play a part in some of the most memorable moments of people’s lives.

She’s a Vacation Travel Consultant with Fox World Travel in Oshkosh.

What You Need To Know Fox World Travel is hiring to 20 to 30 people

Most positions are for vacation and business travel advisors, but there are also some management roles

People new to the industry undergo 12 to 14 weeks of training​

“I just love being a part of everybody’s milestones. Whether it’s your first visit somewhere, your anniversary or if you’re just trying to get out of Wisconsin for the winter, I just like that you trust me with it,” she said. “It’s just really cool to be part of some of your memories.”

Fox World Travel is hiring 20 to 30 more people as leisure and business travel gains momentum through the pandemic. Positions range from vacation and business travel advisors to management roles.

Audra Mead, the company’s chief culture officer, says the addition of those positions are directly tied to the eventual return of normal travel patterns for both business and pleasure.

“We’re investing in our team on the front end to be able to be prepared for that full return of travel that was there pre-pandemic,” she said.

For people without industry experience, Fox World Travel provides 12 to 14 weeks of training.

Who is the ideal candidate?

“It’s someone who is curious and who’s not afraid to ask questions. They want to take care of, and care for, others.” Mead said. “It’s their passion for people and making dreams come true, or helping people get from point A to point B.”

The company is also focused on helping its employees reach their career goals.

Alisha Lembke started at Fox World Travel 15 years ago as a frontline associate before working her way into management. She ’s now the Director of Business Operations.

“We’ve actually just promoted a few of our associates to manager positions just recently,” she said. “Growth and development are something we continue to focus on pretty regularly in our team meetings and one-on-ones.”

Sarauer said she’s excited to be a part of each trip she helps plan.

“When people trust us with those milestone trips, they’re bringing us into an important part of their life and we’re very honored with that,” Sarauer said. “It’s just really cool.”

More information on careers can be found at https://www.foxworldtravel.com/careers/.