DURHAM, N.C. – Ninth Street Bakery has started a giving collective to help its neighbors during the pandemic and beyond.

Bakery owner Ari Berenbaum saw how much the Durham community needed and wanted to help. He started working at the bakery in 2009, eventually buying the business in 2013. One of the first things he did was offer a sliding scale at the local farmers market.

“I wanted to make it more accessible,” Berenbaum said. “I noticed when I first started selling at the farmers market stand, if I could give something away to someone that needed it, it felt way better than having somebody pay for it. I just love being able to help.”

What You Need To Know The grassroots effort, Durham Neighbors provides cash directly to people in need



Every month 100 Durham residents receive a micro-donation



There is a wait list with more than 60 names on it



The bakery's goal is to find sustaining donors so it can raise enough funds for all of the people on its list

But, he wanted to do even more. During the pandemic he started giving away free lunches. Berenbaum realized there was still a need to feed. So, he started Durham Neighbors.

Every month, 100 residents get a micro-donation through Cash App. The grassroots collective strongly believe in person-to-person giving. Every donation goes directly to a Durham resident in need. There's no overhead and no middle man.

“Every month, we do a dispersement of about $50 bucks to 100 families,” Berenbaum said. “For those families that have been involved, they say it has been really helpful...That could be a bill, or a food run, or something for your kids.”

On Giving Tuesday in 2021, Durham Neighbors raised over $5,000 to meet the needs of its current 100 members.

Right now, there are more than 60 names on Durham Neighbors wait list. Berenbaum's goal is to continue to collect donations and find sustaining donors to support this effort.

If you want to donate or find more information, you can visit the Durham Neighbors site or email durhamneighbors@ninthstbakery.com.