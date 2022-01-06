COLUMBUS, Ohio — The welding industry is at a crossroads.

But Columbus-based Path Robotics and vice president of business development and marketing Joe Onderko believes they have a solution for the future.

“It's really hard to find welders. It's incredibly hard to find weld robotic programmers. Path Robotics eliminated programing. The artificial intelligence, the whole tech stack that surrounds our system, it sees that part, it understands it and it welds it,” said Onderko.

With the emergence of A.I., one would figure fewer jobs, but that's not the case.

The company that was started by brothers Andy and Alex Lonsberry just four years ago, continues to increase its workforce.

“These are electronics and mechanical technicians that have a long history in automation. This is a tech hub. We have an incredible brain trust in Columbus. Two years ago, there were 25 people and now there are 200 people. Finding that talent is really hard. Ohio State University and surrounding universities in the neighboring states bring us a wealth of highly technical people,” said Onderko.

Onderko, who was raised in Ohio and is a former automotive engineer at Chrysler, said he's at the right place at the right time in his career.

And he believes whole heartily in the company's mission.

“Path Robotic's mission is to take the United States and bring it back to the manufacturing powerhouse that it use to be,” said Onderko.

The American Welding Society has predicted a deficit of 400,000 welders in just two years.

