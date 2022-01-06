TAMPA --If you've been getting free internet through the Emergency Broadband Benefits Program you'll want to pay close attention to your bill in the coming months.

As part of the Inftrastructure Bill, a new long-term $14 Billion program called the Affordable Connectivity Program was launched.

Breaking News: It’s official the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program has transitioned to the new Affordable Connectivity Program. https://t.co/QZX8enTjnY — The FCC (@FCC) December 31, 2021

The FCC's Broadband Benefits Program which helped low-income households secure free internet during the pandemic will change after March 1, 2022.

The subsidy for internet service has changed from $50 to $30 under the new plan.

Watch as Chairwoman @JRosenworcelFCC discusses the next steps of the @FCC’s December 31 transition from the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to the Affordable Connectivity Program. #FCCGov pic.twitter.com/gS5YEcMzgA — The FCC (@FCC) December 27, 2021

Bobbie Brooks benefited form the program and is now working to make others aware of the assistance they may not know exists.

She was first introduced to the program when she lost her job as a home health aide.

During the last 5 months, Brooks has been setting up pop-up shops to sign people up for the low cost internet.

Those eligible can also get a once time discount of $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet if they pay a minimum of $10.

"If you are are a recipient of EBT, medicaid, SSI you qualify,” she said. “The individuals that qualified for EBB will continue. Nothing will change for the next 60 days."

What will change is the discount for internet service.

A slight change Brooks says customers will have to get adjusted to.

“It may not be a lot, but as a single parent that has kids in the home as somebody exposed because of the pandemic or has lost their job, or has gone from full time to part time:It makes a big difference when you’re budgeting from day to day, from dollar to dollar,“ said Brooks.