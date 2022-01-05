MILWAUKEE — The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning people about an online scam involving COVID-19 tests.

“Ever since the beginning of the pandemic scams have been almost as horrible as the disease itself," said Jim Temmer, CEO and president of the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin. "You’ll get a robocall to go to this website to get free COVID-19 tests and they’ll want your name, birthday, or credit card for shipping. These are unsolicited messages you’ll be getting and this is how scammers work."

The BBB stresses that these types of scams can be avoided by reaching out to your provider, the health department or pharmacy to find testing that is available in your area.

Other advice from the BBB includes:

Research the company

Make sure the company has been around for a while

Protect your personal information

Get referrals

Check with the BBB to see if the website is accredited

For more information, visit https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-wisconsin.