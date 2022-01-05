Drone technology for commercial use is now a step closer in Syracuse, as NUAIR and the New York UAS Test Site have both received authorization from the FAA.

The certification now allows flying unmanned drones beyond the visual line of sight across 35 miles of airspace. Beforehand, a drone operator was only able to fly drones where it could be seen and monitored in its flight path.

NUAIR says allowing drones to fly farther opens up possibilities for package and medical deliveries. The flights will take place within the 50-mile drone research corridor in Central New York.

All flights will be monitored by a ground-based surveillance system installed throughout the corridor, and the flights will take place below 400 feet.

NUAIR has conducted more than 3,800 test flights in the region, equating to over 950 flight hours.