MILWAUKEE — Restaurant and grocery store owners across Wisconsin are once again finding themselves navigating uncertain times as cases of COVID-19 rise.

It has caused many businesses to make difficult decisions in order to prevent spreading the virus.

At Beans and Barley, a grocery store and restaurant on Milwaukee’s east side, co-owner Jim Neumeyer chose to close down the dining room area for the near future as cases rise. In addition, Beans and Barley has implemented a requirement that all customers and staff wear masks.

Without a significant amount of new guidance from the City of Milwaukee or State of Wisconsin, Neumeyer says he decided it was time to make some decisions on his own.

“We are sort of understanding that to wait for someone to tell you what to do could be waiting too long," said Neumeyer. “Why not do the things that we are already advised to do? Grab some of those protocols and put them back in place for us.”

Several miles to the south at Odd Duck in Bayview, staff is also implementing changes, most notably, becoming one of the first restaurants in the area to require diners to show proof of vaccination.

Co-owner Melissa Buchholz said the decision comes after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, something that had not happened at any other point in the pandemic. As a result, the restaurant has been closed for over a week. As they plan to reopen, Buchholz decided to implement the vaccine requirement.

While she realizes few other restaurants in the area have something similar in place, she says it is commonplace in other areas.

“This is not something unprecedented, in Chicago it is mandated for all restaurants, in New Orleans it is going to be that or a negative test, in Seattle this is the norm, almost all European cities this is the norm,” Buchholz said. “This is not something that doesn’t have precedent in terms of keeping people a little safer.”

In addition to the vaccine requirement, Odd Duck will require reservations for all diners. They plan to reopen for business on Wednesday.