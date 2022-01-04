CLEVELAND — While proof of vaccinations and masks aren't mandated by the state of Ohio, some businesses in Cuyahoga County are choosing to require them.

What You Need To Know Ohio COVID-19 cases have surged past 2 million



Many restaurants and venues reinstated mask protocols



More businesses have started requiring proof of vaccination

Jillian Davis, owner of Toast, a wine bar in Cleveland's Gordon Square arts district, made the call to require proof of vaccination in October.

“It seemed to make sense to do that,” she said.

It's a move only a few restaurants in Cleveland had made, until recently.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has temporarily reinstated its mask mandate for Cleveland Cavaliers games, and will allow different outside event organizers the option of requiring proof of vaccines.

As for Davis and her restaurant, she said the move has paid off.

“People feel safe here, which is kind of awesome, you know, I’ve heard people say, 'Oh, I know we can go to Toast because everybody’s vaccinated there.’”

For any other businesses thinking of making the call, she offered some advice.

“Be very consistent in what you do, make sure everybody gets checked and be as gentle as you can be with people," said Davis. "I would highly recommend doing it, we’ve got to stop this somewhere.”

Davis said she can't think of an instance of someone becoming upset with staff about having to show proof of vaccination, and added that Toast only had to shut down once because an employee was exposed to COVID-19 by someone outside of work.