CLEVELAND — Local grocery chain Heinen's announced on Twitter Tuesday that it is cutting back hours because of a staffing shortage.

"We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time," the tweet read. 

The changes will take effect Monday, Jan. 10. Store hours for all locations will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There's more than a dozen locations throughout the northeast Ohio area.

 

