CLEVELAND — Local grocery chain Heinen's announced on Twitter Tuesday that it is cutting back hours because of a staffing shortage.
The changes will take effect Monday, Jan. 10. Store hours for all locations will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. There's more than a dozen locations throughout the northeast Ohio area.
[STORE HOURS UPDATE 🕐] Due to staffing shortages, we will be temporarily adjusting our store hours. Effective Monday, January 10th, all Heinen's locations will be open from 8am - 7 pm.— Heinen's (@Heinens) January 4, 2022
