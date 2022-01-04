It's typically the busiest time of the year for gyms across the country as many are looking to kickstart a new fitness routine. But what can we expect if its been a while since we last visited the gym?

Whether you're looking to do some cardio or strength training, gyms are ready to help you. Experts say if you're just beginning, taking it slow is very important to avoid injury.

This is the time of year, when long to do lists and the stress of winter weather can really take a toll on our mental health, a new workout routine can help you feel better and improve overall health.

Many gyms offer free trainers who can help you set and reach your goals.

"We take all members from novice to advanced. So, if it's anything anyone wants, we actually have a design your own program in which our certified trainers will sit down with them and come up with a detailed program, a detailed routine specifically for their needs," said Planet Fitness Club Manager Yancey Brown.

At Planet Fitness, members are encouraged to use the app to monitor how busy their gym is. This techonolgy can help you find a good, no-so-crowded time to go for a workout, if you're concerned about crowds. You can also get video tutorials on how to use the machines.

Club managers say they are continuing to follow guidance from the Department of Health and local counties. Right now, masks are required in most locations.