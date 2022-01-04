OHIO — The U.S. Department of Justice announced it has reached a settlement with Ohio-based Academy Health Care Services after the organization agreed to close and pay $500,000.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Department of Justice reached a settlement with Dayton-based Academy Health Care Service under the False Claims Act



Half of the $500,000 will be paid toward restitution



The settlement stipulated that Academy must cease operations by June 30



The DOJ said that Academy’s billing practices routinely caused Ohio Medicaid to pay at a higher level of reimbursement than warranted

The Department of Justice said that Academy Health Care Service settled under the False Claims Act. The company agreed to cease operations no later than June 30.

The DOJ said that Academy Health Care Service “billing practices routinely caused Ohio Medicaid to pay at a higher level of reimbursement than warranted by the services provided as well as the setting in which the services were provided.”

The DOJ added that “Academy billed for individual healthcare services when any services it actually provided were in group settings. Further, Academy nurses did not spend the time required with patients to receive reimbursement for individual services.”

The company’s website was no longer functional, as of Tuesday. In an archived version of the website, the company claimed it specializes in home health care and that ensured that patients receive prescribed medications on time, proper nutrition and help with grooming.

The DOJ said that Academy was based in Dayton and serviced patients in Ohio.

Half of the $500,000 settlement will be used toward restitution.