As the omicron variant continues to spread in the U.S., dozens of ships have met the threshold for an investigation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including ones sailing from Port Canaveral.

What You Need To Know 16 ships that sail from Port Canaveral are currently classified as 'Yellow' under the CDC’s code



The CDC doesn’t specify exactly how many cases were connected to each ship



No ships sailing fall underneath the Red category

As of Monday, 16 ships that sail from the Space Coast were either under current investigation or were previously investigated and are under observation.

A January 3 report of the Cruise Ship Color Status ranked the ships as “Yellow,” which is the second-highest tier and indicates that “reported cases of COVID-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation.”

The color system is broken down as follows:

Grey – CDC has not reviewed or confirmed the cruise ship’s health and safety protocols

Green – No reported cases of COVID-19 or CLI (COVID-like illness)

Orange – Reported cases of COVID-19 are below the threshold for CDC investigation

Yellow - Reported cases of COVID-19 have met the threshold for CDC investigation

Red – Reported cases of COVID-19 are at or above the threshold for CDC investigation. Additional public health measures are in place

The latest CDC color chart published January 3 uses data submitted December 30 and doesn’t list any cruise ships in the “Red” classification.

Cruise ships that sail from Port Canaveral can be broken down in the following categories within the “Yellow” designation as of the January 3 report:

CDC has started an investigation

Carnival Liberty

Disney Magic

Disney Wonder

MSC Meraviglia

CDC has investigated and ship remains under observation

Carnival Elation

Carnival Magic

Carnival Mardi Gras

Carnival Vista

Disney Dream

Disney Fantasy

MSC Divina

Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Joy

Royal Caribbean – Allure of the Seas

Royal Caribbean – Independence of the Seas

Royal Caribbean – Mariner of the Seas

Last week, the CDC raised the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice from Level 3 to 4, which is the highest tier and recommended against cruising, even for those who are vaccinated.

In response, Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray issued a statement, which reads in part:

“CDC’s announcement today is not surprising, considering the rapid increase in community positivity rates. Industry safety protocols and practices have been continuously refined since the restart of cruising in July. Cruise ships are sailing with some of the highest levels of COVID-19 mitigation of any industry or business segment. We continue to work closely with our cruise partners and will support them as necessary.”