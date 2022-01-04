The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its recommendation on booster doses for those who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster guidance has not changed for those who have received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the agency noted



The CDC also recommended a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for certain immunocompromised children from ages 5-11



The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss recommending boosters for the 12-15 age group

The news comes one day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took action to update its booster guidance to make those changes, as well as authorize booster doses for kids 12-15.

"As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to update our recommendations to ensure the best possible protection for the American people," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "Following the FDA’s authorizations, today’s recommendations ensure people are able to get a boost of protection in the face of Omicron and increasing cases across the country, and ensure that the most vulnerable children can get an additional dose to optimize protection against COVID-19."

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss boosters for the 12-15 age group. Once the panel makes its recommendation, it's up to Dr. Walensky to sign off before boosters can begin.

"Additionally, FDA took action this week to authorize boosters for 12-15 year olds – and I look forward to ACIP meeting on Wednesday to discuss this issue," Dr. Walensky added.