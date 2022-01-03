GREENVILLE — Developers who want to create a year-round resort centered on a ski resort in Greenville are going to have to start from scratch if they want to include a 150- to 200-slip marina.

Developers who are buying and renaming the Big Squaw Mountain Ski Area were told by the Land Use Planning Commission that the marina development exceeds the scope of an expired permit, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The developers wanted to reconstruct and expand elements of the existing waterfront development under a permit issued in 1987.

The commission has not heard from developers on the status of the marina, part of the second phase of the ski resort development, said Stacie Beyer, acting executive director for the agency.

If developers decide to move forward with the project, their next step would be to file a rezoning petition, she said.