COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is now offering half-price tickets.

Visitors can begin purchasing tickets half-price beginning Jan. 3 through March 11, zoo officials said in posts on the zoo's website and social media.

Zoo officials are encouraging guests to purchase discounted tickets online to reduce waiting in line at the park.

In addition, starting Jan. 3, the zoo will change its operating hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., zoo officials said in the posts.

The zoo also announced updated COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Dec. 30 and are encouraging visitors to wear masks that cover their nose, mouth and chin while indoors.

Specialty tours will be paused today through Jan. 31. The Congo Expedition region will close at 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. and the 4-D Theater will operate at reduced capacity, officials said in a press release on their website.

