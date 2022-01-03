TAMPA, Fla. — Some travelers at Tampa International Airport can expect more delays Monday.

Airlines are saying there will be more throughout the day because of bad weather, and staffing issues due to COVID.

It has been another frustrating holiday weekend for air travelers.

If you're trying to leave or get back to Tampa today, unfortunately it's not just staffing woes. It's weather on the east coast as well.

Tampa is still doing better than a lot of other airports though.

Tampa is seeing about two percent of flights out canceled, which is much better than places like Albany, Richmond, and Washington DC seeing which have over 20 percent of flights out canceled, according to flight aware, which tracks live flights.

Flight delays and cancellations have been a big problem since Christmas Eve, with over 15,000 flights canceled, this weekend was the worst 2-day stretch, though, across the country.

If you're traveling today, airlines say check your flight before leaving, and depending on where you're headed, now may be a good time to start considering other options too.