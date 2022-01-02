Twitter has permanently suspended the verified personal account of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the company confirmed in a statement.

"We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement. "We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

The news was first reported by CNN.

Greene, a conservative firebrand and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, was previously suspended in August and July for similar misinformation violations.

Her official congressional Twitter account is still active as of Sunday morning.

In a statement, Greene wrote, in part: "Social media platforms can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth. Communist Democrats can't stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.