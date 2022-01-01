BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State minimum wage increased from $12.50 to $13.20 an hour on December 31 and some business owners said they are worried about the impact on customer experience.

"So if our minimum wage is going up, our cost of goods is going up and everything is rising, that means our prices are rising," said Jimmy Butera, owner of Butera’s Craft Beer and Craft Pizza in Hamburg.

It is one of 21 other states to raise their minimum wage for 2022



Some business owners say there should be a difference between minimum and livable wages

Butera said he has about 40 employees with varying hours who are paid between minimum wage and $20 an hour. He said he weighs experience and an employee’s needs with their wage.

"Minimum wage should be intended for first time employees that have never worked before. A livable wage should be somebody that has some experience," said Butera.

The minimum wage is set to increase each year until it reaches $15 an hour.

Butera said he hopes lawmakers consider redefining a livable wage and minimum wage in the future.